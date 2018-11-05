UK PM May will get a Brexit deal and parliament will pass it, Farage says

Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage arrives to attend a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said British Prime Minister Theresa May will probably get a withdrawal deal with the European Union at the last minute and then have it approved by parliament.

“In classic Brussels style, at the 11th hour there will be a deal, I’ve no doubt about that. It will be Brexit in name only,” Farage told Sky. “The rebels within the Conservative Party tend to melt away and become a relatively small number.”

“My guess is that the customs union style deal that Theresa May is lining up ... she’ll get it through parliament,” he said.

Farage added that if the British elite betrayed Brexit, he did not think there would be violence on the streets but that British politics would be shaken up and the Conservative Party would suffer badly.