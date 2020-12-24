British bank shares bounce on reports of Xmas Eve Brexit breakthrough

FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen from the construction site of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Britain June 25, 2019. Picture taken June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s largest banks surged in early trading on Thursday on reports that the UK and the European Union were on the cusp of securing an eagerly-anticipated trade deal, soothing months of worry about Britain’s economic prospects in 2021.

Lloyds Banking Group saw its stock climb by 5.1% by 0827 GMT, while taxpayer-backed NatWest Group jumped by 2.7%. Barclays gained 3.4%.

Hopes of a Brexit breakthrough rebounded on Wednesday, after signs of compromise on intensely-guarded fishing rights and competition rules emerged after weeks of fraught talks between the estranged allies.

Financial services are not part of the trade deal talks, with EU access for the City of London from January being dealt with separately by Brussels.