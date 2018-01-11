FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK will not pay EU for access to financial services market: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not pay the European Union for access to its financial services market after Brexit, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

“We will not be paying for market access,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The government’s position ... is unchanged. In developing our future partnership we will want to continue working together to promote the long-term economic development of our continent. This will include continuing to take part in specific policies and programs where that is in our joint interest, making an ongoing contribution to cover our fair share of the costs involved.”

Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

