UK-EU financial services deal has not been done: UK government source

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leave 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 31 October, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government source denied a newspaper report that the UK and the EU had reached a deal on financial services.

The Times newspaper reported on Thursday that a tentative deal had been reached on all aspects of a future partnership on financial services.

Prime Minster Theresa May’s spokesman said earlier that reports that Britain was close to securing a deal to give it basic access to EU financial markets were speculation, and that negotiations were ongoing.