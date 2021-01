FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will this week begin talks on a memorandum of understanding over financial services, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday, with the aim of securing an agreement by March

“Discussions are starting this week at an official level,” the spokesman said.