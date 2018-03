LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said on Friday that financial services should be part of a new deep and special partnership with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech about her vision for Brexit at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

In a speech in London, May said there would need to be a collaborative, objective framework to oversee financial services after Brexit.