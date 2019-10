FILE PHOTO: Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen attends a plenary session on preparations for the next EU leaders' summit, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A deal on Britain’s managed withdrawal from the European Union is still possible but the bloc must also prepare for a no-deal and an extension to the process, Finland’s EU affairs minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, told reporters.

“All scenarios are open,” she said as she arrived for a meeting with her counterparts and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Luxembourg.