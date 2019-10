FILE PHOTO: Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne attends the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Finland’s prime minister, Antti Rinne, said on Tuesday that for the first time, it looked like Britain was trying to reach an agreement to avoid a hard Brexit at the end of October.

“For the first time I feel that Britain is seriously trying,” Rinne told a news conference in Helsinki.

Finland holds EU’s rotating presidency.