Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen speaks during a plenary session on preparations for the next EU leaders' summit, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is “prepared to face” a no-deal Brexit, which is a “dangerously realistic scenario”, Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen told the bloc’s lawmakers.

“The UK crashing out is a dangerously realistic scenario,” Tuppurainen, whose Finland now holds the rotating EU presidency, said at the European Parliament’s plenary session Wednesday.