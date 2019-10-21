Agreeing Brexit deal 'self-evidently' in UK's economic interest: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Agreeing the Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “self-evidently” in the interest of Britain’s economy, finance minister Sajid Javid said in a letter published on Monday.

“My starting point is that agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement is self-evidently in our economic interest,” Javid said in the letter responding to a parliamentary committee’s request for an economic analysis of Johnson’s deal.

“It would bring an end to the damaging uncertainty and delay of the past years, and allow businesses to get on with taking decisions, including around recruitment and investment.”