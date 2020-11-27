EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock: RTE

FILE PHOTO: A general view of fishing boats and equipment on the beach at Hastings following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hastings, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will propose that 15-18% of the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters be restored to the United Kingdom, RTE reported on Friday.

“EU vessels catch on average €650 million in quota each year from UK waters, meaning Barnier’s offer would be worth up to €117m,” RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said. “These would be in demersal and pelagic stocks.”