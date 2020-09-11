'Big important areas' unresolved says UK negotiating source on EU talks

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Big areas remain unresolved in Britain’s negotiations with the European Union, a senior British negotiating source said on Friday, flagging fisheries as one of the outstanding issues.

“Whilst we are beginning to get discussions of substance of some issues, big important areas remain unresolved,” the source said.

“Despite their insistence to the contrary, on fisheries their position is still a long a way from the huge change we need to get an agreement.”