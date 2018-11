A logo of a Ford car is pictured during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford (F.N), Britain’s biggest automotive engine builder, warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a “catastrophe” and that the agreement between London and Brussels should be approved.

“A no-deal Brexit would be a catastrophe,” Ford Europe boss Steven Armstrong told a conference in London. “It’s important that we get the agreement ratified that’s on the table at the moment.”