Ford warns no-deal Brexit risk has risen

LONDON (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) warned on Thursday that the chances of a no-deal Brexit has risen in the last few months as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramps up preparations for a possible disorderly exit in October.

The U.S. carmaker operates two engine plants in Britain, one of which it is planning to close due to falling demand for the engine it makes there.

“It’s a bit of a rocky road,” Ford President, Automotive, Joseph Hinrichs told BBC radio.

“The odds of a no-deal Brexit certainly have increased in recent months... The key is going to be, whatever happens, what happens at the borders, what happens in the ports and importantly what happens to the pound sterling when it’s all said and done,” he said.