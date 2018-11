DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government says the rhetoric surrounding the current Brexit negotiations suggests “we’re heading toward a no-deal”.

“If that’s the trajectory that Dublin is on, then we are heading toward a no-deal,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told broadcaster UTV on Tuesday.

“That’s not what I want.”