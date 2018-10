BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish unionist party that props up Britsh Prime Minister Theresa May’s rule said in Brussels that her province’s ties with the United Kingdom must not be damaged by efforts to keep an open Irish border after Brexit.

Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EUÕs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Arlene Foster of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) spoke at a news conference after meeting EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier on Tuesday.