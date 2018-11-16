UK's Fox says a deal is better than no-deal Brexit

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives for the meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is better than no-deal for Britain and voters should take a rational and balanced view of Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit agreement, trade minister Liam Fox said on Friday, according to the BBC.

Fox, who spoke at an event in Bristol, said the government had not been elected to do what it wanted, but rather it had to do what was in national interest, the BBC’s Norman Smith reported.