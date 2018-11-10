World News
November 10, 2018

Fox says Britain may not get a deal with the EU

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is interviewed by Reuters at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may not be able to reach a divorce deal with the European Union because a number of contentious issues still stand in the way, trade minister Liam Fox said on Saturday.

“We are seeing a difficult end to the negotiation,” he told Sky News.

Asked what would happen if Britain failed to get its way over outstanding issues such as Northern Ireland, he said: “Well in that case we may not be able to reach an agreement with the European Union.”

