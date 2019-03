FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Friday’s parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement is the last chance to vote for Brexit as we understand it, Britain’s international trade minister said.

“It is in fact really the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it,” Liam Fox told BBC radio.