Parliament cannot hijack Brexit, says British minister Fox

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament has no right to try to “hijack the Brexit process”, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, after several lawmakers indicated they were launching attempts to take more control over the departure from the European Union.

“Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because parliament said to the people of this country: ‘we make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honor it’,” Fox told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“What we are now getting are some of those who were always absolutely opposed to the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in effect steal the result from the people.”