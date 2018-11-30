PM has changed public mood in favor of her Brexit deal: UK trade minister

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been effective in changing the public mood in favor of her Brexit deal, UK trade minister Liam Fox told BBC radio on Friday.

May secured an agreement with European Union leaders on Sunday that will see Britain leave the bloc in March next year with continued close trade ties, but the odds look stacked against her getting it through a deeply divided British parliament.

UK lawmakers will vote on the deal on Dec. 11 and Fox said they should weigh up May’s deal against the alternatives.

“The Prime Minister has been changing the public mood, if you look at what’s been happening in polling there’s clearly a shift there,” Fox said.

“Members of parliament need to make their own decisions for themselves but they have to compare this particular deal against the alternatives,” he said.

Asked about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, Fox said: “It wouldn’t be a disaster but it wouldn’t be a walk in the park either.”