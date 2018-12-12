UK may not put Brexit deal to parliament without assurances on backstop - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s cabinet may not put the government’s Brexit divorce deal before parliament unless the European Union gives further reassurances on the so-called Northern Irish backstop, trade minister Liam Fox said.

“It is very difficult to support the deal if we don’t get changes to the backstop - I don’t think it will get through (parliament), I am not even sure the cabinet will agree for it to be put to the House of Commons,” Fox told the BBC.