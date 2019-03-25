World News
March 25, 2019 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK might not leave EU at all if May's deal fails: Fox

FILE PHOTO - Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox speaks during a signing of a trade continuity agreement with the Pacific Islands, as the government seeks a Brexit solution, in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday that Britain might not leave the European Union if Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is not approved by parliament, triggering a democratic and constitutional crisis.

“We either leave the European Union with a deal...or we leave with no deal which is possible but I think parliament makes that unlikely, or we don’t leave at all which I think would produce a democratic as well as a constitutional crisis,” Fox told BBC radio.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg

