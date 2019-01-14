UK trade minister Fox says no Brexit deal is default government policy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The default policy of the British government is to leave the European Union on March 29 without any deal if Prime Minister Theresa May cannot get an agreement through parliament, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said on Monday.

“The government will want to leave with a deal but the government will want to prepare for no deal if it’s impossible to get any agreement through the House of Commons. That would be the default policy (leaving with no-deal),” Fox told BBC radio.

“I don’t regard no deal as national suicide. I think that no deal would damage our economy but I think it’s survivable. I think no Brexit, politically, is a disaster from which we might not recover.”