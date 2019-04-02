World News
France's Macron says 'no-deal' Brexit would be Britain's own making

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony in tribute to World War II resistance fighters killed at the plateau des Glieres, at the Necropole de Morette military cemetery in Thones, France, March 31, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Tuesday to come up with a plan to break the Brexit deadlock before a summit in Brussels next week, or risk slipping automatically towards a disorderly exit from the European Union.

“If the United Kingdom is not capable, almost three years after the referendum, of coming forward with a solution that is supported by a majority, it will have effectively chosen a no-deal exit on its own,” Macron said.

Speaking ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Macron said whether that alternative plan involved a snap election, a referendum or a customs union was for Britain to decide.

“It’s up to London to say it, and to say it now,” he said.

