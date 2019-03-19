French EU minister says London must break Brexit impasse

FILE PHOTO - Nathalie Loiseau, French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain must come up with a reason for any Brexit delay and a no-deal divorce may well happen, French EU affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Tuesday.

“This uncertainty is unacceptable,” Loiseau told reporters before talks with her peer EU ministers in the bloc before the summit of national leaders on Thursday and Friday is expected to decide on any delay to Brexit beyond the current exit date of March 29.

“We need an initiative, we need something new because if it’s an extension to remain in the same deadlock... How do we get out of this deadlock? - this is a question for the British authorities.”

“It’s a choice to be made by the UK,” she said. “They have said ‘no’ to a no-deal and they have said ‘no’ to a realistic deal. Now they have to change their mind on one or the other.”

“Grant an extension - what for? Time is not a solution, it’s a method. If there is an objective and a strategy and it has to come from London.”