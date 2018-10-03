FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 3, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK citizens in France to get reciprocal rights post-Brexit, says minister Loiseau

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - British citizens living in France will get reciprocal rights along with French citizens in the United Kingdom following Brexit, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

FILE PHOTO: Nathalie Loiseau, France's minister for European affairs, in the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

“We want to reach the best situation possible with a view to - and that is quite normal - working in a spirit of parallelism and reciprocity between the status we’ll give UK residents in France and the status given to EU citizens in the UK,” Loiseau told reporters on Wednesday.

Loiseau had earlier told French radio that not having any deal on Brexit would be better than a bad deal, although she hoped a deal could still be reached with Britain regarding its exit from the European Union.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.