Macron hails UK defense cooperation, warns on single market post-Brexit

SANDHURST, England (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hailed the strength of Franco-British ties despite Brexit, but warned that he would not allow Britain’s financial industry to have privileged access to the EU single market.

“I have one demand and that is that the single market is preserved. It is one of the basic principles of the European Union,” Macron said at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Now the choice in on the British side. There can not be a differentiated access to the single market of which financial services are part,” he said.