France to Britain: tell us why we should grant extension

FILE PHOTO: Amelie de Montchalin, newly-appointed French Junior Minister for European affairs, leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants London to give it a clear explanation on why the European Union ought to grant an extension to Britain’s departure date from the bloc, a French minister said on Thursday.

Amelie de Montchalin, the minister for European affairs, said in an interview on France’s RTL television station that France’s position is to give Britain extra time if it is justified. She said France was not laying down any ultimatums, but simply wanted clarity from Britain.