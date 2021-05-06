UK navy vessels to return to port from Jersey

LONDON (Reuters) - Two British Royal Navy vessels located off the British Channel island of Jersey will prepare to return to port in the United Kingdom after French fishing boats left the area following protests over post-Brexit fishing rights.

A government spokeswoman said the country remained on standby to provide any assistance Jersey requests over the escalating standoff with France.

“The (Brexit) Trade and Cooperation Agreement brought in changes to fishing arrangements between the UK and the EU,” she said. “Jersey authorities have a right to regulate fisheries in their waters under this agreement and we support them in exercising those rights.”