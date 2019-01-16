Risks to finance sector from 'no deal' Brexit are 'manageable': Villeroy

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

PARIS (Reuters) - The financial sector is prepared to cope with the possible fallout if Britain fails to reach an agreement on its departure from the European Union, the Bank of France governor said on Wednesday.

“For financial institutions, the consequences all appear manageable, I say it clearly. Nonetheless, they must be managed,” governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the French Senate’s finance commission.

“The financial sector’s preparation is better now than other economic sectors,” he added.