A Brexit extension is 'not a given', source close to Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) - An extension to Brexit negotiations with the European Union is not justified at this stage and it is up to Britain to provide a good enough reason for the EU’s 27 remaining members to agree to a further delay, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“France wants a justified and proportionate extension. However, we have nothing of the sort so far. We must show the British that it is up to them to clarify the situation and that an extension is not a given,” the source told Reuters.

The source declined to say for how long Macron would agree to extend if Britain provided a political justification — previously described by France as the holding of an election or a referendum.

Macron believes time pressure is important to ensure the ratification process by Britain’s parliament can be complete.

“Pressure must be maintained,” the source added.