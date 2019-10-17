Brexit deal close but not guaranteed, France's Lemoyne says

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is within “arm’s reach” but it’s still not guaranteed, said French junior foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Thursday.

“A deal is within arm’s reach but is not guaranteed,” Lemoyne told French TV station Public Senat.

Earlier on Thursday, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said it could not support the Brexit deal being proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.