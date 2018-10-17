Brexit deal not far away: French finance minister

PARIS (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is not far away and could be reached in the coming weeks, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a meeting held by MEDEF, association of the French employers in Paris, France, 16 October 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

“We are not far from a deal,” Le Maire told Radio Classique in an interview.

Nevertheless, Le Maire warned that Britain had to abide by European rules access to the single European Union market.

European Union leaders were set to give British Prime Minister Theresa May a tough reception in Brussels on Wednesday, warning her to rally support at home for the Brexit deal on offer or be cut loose without one in March.