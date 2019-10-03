Brexit: France opposed to any tax haven next door to Europe

FILE PHOTO: Amelie de Montchalin, newly-appointed French Junior Minister for European affairs, leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France is opposed to any tax haven being set up next door to Europe, a government minister said on Thursday in commenting on talks regarding Britain’s plans to leave the European Union.

“I do not want any tax haven next door to Europe,” State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told C News television.

She said the talks were made more difficult by the UK parliament’s unclear position on Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday, pitching a possible compromise for a last-minute exit deal that was cautiously welcomed by the EU although the two sides still remain far apart.