Brexit: Macron says we are ready for no deal with Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France was ready for a no-deal should Britain refuse to agree to conditions for a future relationship that would preserve French fishermen’s rights in British waters and non-dumping rules.

“In no case shall our fishermen be sacrificed for Brexit,” Macron told reporters as he arrived at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

“If these conditions are not met, it’s possible we won’t have a deal. If the right terms can’t be found at the end of these discussions, we’re ready for a no-deal for our future relations,” he added.