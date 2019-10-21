World News
October 21, 2019 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit within ten days time remains possible: French minister

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain could still leave the European Union within 10 days time, French Junior Economic Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday.

“One cannot rule out a Brexit within 10 days,” she told Sud-Radio. She said general progress had been made, but added that many small French companies still had to do more work to be ready in the case of a “no-deal” Brexit.

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

