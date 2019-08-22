Britain-EU talks must respect single market integrity, Irish stability: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson held constructive talks on Thursday and agreed that exchanges between Britain and the European Union in search of a Brexit deal should continue until the end of September, an official in Macron’s office said.

Any agreement must be “respectful of the fundamental European principles which the president referred to: stability in Ireland and the integrity of the single market”, the statement said.