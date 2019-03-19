Demands for Brexit delay need strong justification: official at French presidency

PARIS (Reuters) - Any demands by Britain for a delay to Brexit need clear and strong justifications, said an official at the Elysee office of French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The absence of a vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the absence of any credible alternative would mean “one would mechanically move along the path of a ‘no deal’,” added the official.

Prime Minister Theresa May will ask the European Union to delay Brexit by at least three months after her plans for another vote on her twice-defeated divorce deal were thrown into crisis by a surprise intervention by the speaker of parliament.