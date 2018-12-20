Door is open for Britons to have second Brexit referendum: French minister

Nathalie Loiseau, French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The door is open for the possibility of Britain holding a second Brexit referendum, said France’s European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau on Thursday.

“The door remains open, but it will be up to them to choose, not us,” Loiseau told French TV station CNews.

There has been increasing speculation in British political circles and in the British media about a second Brexit referendum, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing deadlock in parliament over her deal to leave the European Union.