End the Brexit ambiguity, Macron tells Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has made clear its options for delaying Brexit and now it is time for Britain to lift all ambiguities surrounding its position, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

EU leaders gave May an extra two months, until May 22, to leave if she wins a vote in the British parliament on her stalled Brexit deal next week.

If she fails, the deadline is April 12, though London could ask for a longer extension if Britain decided to take part in European elections due in May.

Macron said the solution, agreed at a summit in Brussels, protected EU interests.