France: can sign Brexit deal quickly if UK commits to no dumping

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday it could approve a Brexit trade deal quickly if Britain committed to maintaining regulations in line with those in Europe, but it would not rush into a deal before the end of the year if its red lines on “dumping” were not met.

“On trade issues, we must ensure conditions for fair competition are maintained,” French European Affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin told reporters.

Britain will formally exit the European Union on Jan. 31, heading straight into an 11-month transition period to allow British and European negotiators to seal a trade deal for a post-Brexit relationship.