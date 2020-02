FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the pensions reform bill at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will need to adopt EU rules if it wants friction-free trading access to the European single market, which must be protected, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Monday.

“It’s not an emotional position, it’s not about revenge, it’s not about punishment,” she told a news conference in Brussels. “It’s a position of economic rationalism.”