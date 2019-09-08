France says EU won't approve Brexit delay as things stand

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that, as things stand, the European Union would not grant Britain an extension beyond Oct. 31 to negotiate its exit from the bloc.

“It’s very worrying. The British must tell us what they want,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

Asked if an extension beyond Oct. 31 was possible, Le Drian said not under current conditions. “We are not going to do (extend) this every three months,” he said.