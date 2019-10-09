France says we'll only extend Brexit if British politics shift

FILE PHOTO: Amelie de Montchalin, newly-appointed French Junior Minister for European affairs, leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France could discuss giving London an extension on its deadline for leaving the European Union if there was a political shift in Britain allowing a different type of dialogue on Brexit, a French government minister said on Wednesday.

“On the extension, France has said the same thing for more than six months”, State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said at a parliamentary hearing.

“If there are new (British) elections or a new referendum, if there is a political shift leading us to believe we could have a different dialogue from the one we have today, then an extension can be discussed”, she said.

“But adding more and more time in the exact same conditions would not give us much hope that something different would happen”, Montchalin said.