PARIS (Reuters) - France still believes that a good deal on Brexit is possible but the country must prepare for the possibility of Britain and the European Union failing to reach an agreement on its divorce from the bloc, a minister said on Saturday.

Nathalie Loiseau, French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“Let’s imagine we don’t reach an agreement. What we say is we must prepare for that,” Nathalie Loiseau, minister for European affairs, told France Info radio.