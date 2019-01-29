France urges Britain to present credible proposals after parliament vote

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday the EU-UK divorce deal could not be renegotiated after British lawmakers passed a motion calling on the government to replace the so-called Northern Irish backstop with an unspecified “alternative arrangement”.

The French president’s office said in a statement that Britain had to clarify its intentions with credible proposals.

It said the bloc would be ready to talk about its future relationship with Britain as long as its interests and values were respected, but that Paris would push ahead with preparations for a “no-deal” exit.