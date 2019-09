FILE PHOTO: Amelie de Montchalin, newly-appointed French Junior Minister for European affairs, leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - France warned Britain on Wednesday against trying to bypass the European Commission in Brexit negotiations by seeking “mini deals” bilaterally with individual EU countries.

“We’re seeing that the British are trying to strike on the sly mini deals bilaterally,” French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told reporters.

“That totally goes against the spirit that we are negotiating in,” she added.