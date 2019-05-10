World News
May 10, 2019 / 8:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

France will not accept repeated Brexit delays: French official

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not tolerate repeated extensions of the Brexit deadline, a French presidential adviser said on Friday, expressing hope that European elections in Britain would jolt its political parties into reaching a deal on leaving the EU.

France pushed hard for a short extension of Brexit negotiations last month, contrary to Germany’s wish to grant a longer period, arguing that pressure should be kept on London. In the end a six-month delay was agreed by European leaders.

“We must not get sucked into repeated extensions, that’s for sure,” the adviser said. “Our message is clear: a solution must have been found by October 31.”

The French adviser did not close the door on a further extension beyond Oct. 31, but made clear France would continue to argue against delaying talks repeatedly.

“Maybe European elections (in Britain) will serve as a shock to reach a transpartisan deal,” the adviser said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough

