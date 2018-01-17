France would 'look with kindess' on UK Brexit change of mind: Macron adviser

PARIS (Reuters) - France would “look with kindness” on a decision by Britain to reverse the course of Brexit and remain in the European Union, an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Asked about the idea of a second EU referendum in Britain, the adviser said: ”If tomorrow, or the day after, the United Kingdom decided to change its mind, it’s clear that we would look at this with kindness.

“But it’s not up to us to say if the UK wants to change its mind.”